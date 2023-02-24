Fallopian Clip Lawsuit Survives Dismissal Motion in Mo. Federal Court

KANSAS CITY — A Missouri federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit targeting fallopian tube clips, ruling that plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged their claims are not preempted by federal law because they asserted violations of state laws that parallel federal requirements.

In a Feb. 22 order, Judge M. Douglas Harpool of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri further found plaintiffs have adequately alleged personal jurisdiction over certain of the defendants.

Filshie Clips are silicone-lined titanium medical devices that are attached to the fallopian tubes during a tubal ligation procedure. The device works by exerting continuous …