U.S. High Court Won’t Review $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Fine Against J&J

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to disturb a $302 million fine imposed against Johnson & Johnson for “deceptive” marketing of transvaginal mesh products manufactured and sold by its subsidiary, Ethicon.

On Feb. 21, the high court denied J&J’s petition for certiorari, which challenged two rulings in which California courts found the company liable for 153,351 Unfair Competition Law violations and 121,844 False Advertising Law violations.

Since the late 1990s, Ethicon has manufactured, marketed, and sold pelvic mesh products intended to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) in women. All the devices are …