Evidence of Recovery Filter Deaths Barred from Upcoming G2 IVC Filter Trial

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has barred testimony and evidence in an upcoming trial of deaths allegedly caused by the migration of C.R. Bard’s Recovery IVC filter, noting the instant action does not involve a complication resulting in death or involve cephalad migration of the entire filter to the heart.

In a Jan. 30 order, Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana explained that the key question in the instant action is whether the plaintiff’s injuries were caused by a design defect in the G2 filter — not …