Evidence of Recovery Filter Deaths Barred from Upcoming G2 IVC Filter Trial
January 31, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has barred testimony and evidence in an upcoming trial of deaths allegedly caused by the migration of C.R. Bard’s Recovery IVC filter, noting the instant action does not involve a complication resulting in death or involve cephalad migration of the entire filter to the heart.
In a Jan. 30 order, Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana explained that the key question in the instant action is whether the plaintiff’s injuries were caused by a design defect in the G2 filter — not …
FIRM NAMES
- Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore LLC
- Lopez McHugh
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
- Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer PA
- The Morgan Law Group
