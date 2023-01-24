C.R. Bard Settles Ga. Federal IVC Action on Eve of Trial

GEORGIA — A lawsuit in which a woman alleges her C.R. Bard Recovery IVC filter caused her to develop several life-threatening injuries, including respiratory failure and cardiac arrest, has settled on the eve of trial, according to a filing in Georgia federal court.

The parties filed a joint notice of settlement on Jan. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Jennifer Coker, then 31, was implanted with the Bard Recovery IVC filter in September 2004 after being diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolisms.

Following the procedure, the filter began to fail and fracture and in …