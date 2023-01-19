Mentor Loses Bid to Dismiss N.J. Breast Implant Cancer Action

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging a link between Mentor’s breast implants and cancer, ruling the claims for manufacturing defect, breach of warranty and failure to warn are not preempted because the plaintiffs alleged violations of federal regulations that parallel state law.

On Jan. 18, Judge Michael Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further found the claims were adequately pled.

Connecticut resident Lory D’Addario underwent breast reconstruction surgery in July 2015, during which she was implanted with Mentor’s MemoryShape breast implants and CPX4 tissue expanders …