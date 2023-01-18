Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses Lipitor Injury Action with Leave to Amend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit in which a man alleges Pfizer’s cholesterol drug Lipitor caused him to undergo gallbladder removal surgery and be diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, ruling that his negligence, strict liability, and breach of warranty claims were inadequately pled.

However, Judge Ana de Alba of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California granted the plaintiff leave to amend his complaint.

David Holcomb’s doctor prescribed him Lipitor in 2018 to lower his cholesterol. After Holcomb had taken the drug for five days, his doctor told him to stop because …