Stay of 3M MDL Issued Following Imposition of Sanctions

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the federal combat arms earplug MDL has stayed litigation pending 3M's appeal of an order barring it from attempting to shift liability to its bankrupt co-defendant, Aearo Technologies.

Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida imposed the stay in a Dec. 22 order, in which she ruled that as a sanction, 3M “must be held to its explicit statements and conduct on the issue of successor liability.”

“3M purposely engaged in a nearly four-year campaign to establish itself as the sole responsible party for CAEv2 claims, …