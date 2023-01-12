C.R. Bard Denied Summary Judgment in Montana Federal IVC Filter Action
January 12, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana federal judge has denied C.R. Bard’s motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its G2 IVC filter, ruling that the plaintiff presented reliable expert testimony supporting her claims that her injuries were caused by a specific defect in the device.
In a Jan. 11 order, Judge Susan P. Watters of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana further found the plaintiff adequately pled her claims for failure to warn, design and manufacturing defect, and fraud.
Maria Dalbotten sued Bard, alleging its G2 IVC filter, which had been implanted to reduce the risk …
FIRM NAMES
- Crowley Fleck
- Lewis Slovak Kovacich & Marr
- Lopez McHugh
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick