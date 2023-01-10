N.Y. Federal Judge Allows 3rd Amended Complaint in Arthrex Burr Device Case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A plaintiff has filed a third amended complaint in a New York federal lawsuit in which she alleges that Arthrex Inc.’s orthopedic burr device malfunctioned during surgery, causing her to sustain a thermal burn on her shoulder.

In the Jan. 9 pleading filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, Leslie Greenwood alleges the device was defective because it generated an unsafe and dangerous amount of heat during her October 2018 surgery, yet Arthrex did not issue a recall until January 2019.

“Arthrex was reckless and negligent in failing to remove the …