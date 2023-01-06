Smith & Nephew Hip Case Remanded to Fla. State Court for Non-Diversity
January 6, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has remanded a Smith & Nephew hip implant case to state court, agreeing with a magistrate judge that the non-diverse distributor defendants were not fraudulently joined because there is a possibility that the plaintiff can establish a cause of action against them.
In a Jan. 3 order, Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida further rejected S&N’s argument that the amended complaint should not have been considered by the magistrate judge for removal purposes, explaining it was the operative pleading.
Sandra Miceli underwent hip …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach