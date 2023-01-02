11th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Third-Party Payor’s Complaint in Zantac MDL

ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of a third-party payor’s consolidated complaint in the Zantac (ranitidine) MDL in which it sought reimbursement for sums it paid for the drugs on behalf of its members, ruling that while the plaintiff had Article III standing to bring the claims, it failed to challenge the MDL court’s ruling that its complaint was a shotgun pleading.

The appellate panel reversed the MDL court’s ruling that the plaintiff did not have Article III standing, but because the plaintiff did not appeal the shotgun pleading ruling or file an amended …