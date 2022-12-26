Trial Set for March in Ala. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Trial is set to begin in an action in which an Alabama woman alleges that Ethicon’s TVT-O pelvic polypropylene mesh device caused her to suffer numerous complications, including two revision surgeries, pain, infections, and mesh extrusion.

According to a Dec. 22 docket note in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, and an estimated two-week trial is set to begin on March 24. Judge William K. Watkins will oversee the proceedings.

Debra Ruberti underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Gynemesh Tension-free Vaginal Tape - Obturator (TVT-O) on April …