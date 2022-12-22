JPML Centralizes Chantix Contamination Cases in N.Y. Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for actions alleging that Pfizer Inc.’s smoking cessation drug Chantix contained the human carcinogen n-nitroso-varenicline.

In a Dec. 22 order, the panel agreed with plaintiffs that the actions involve common questions of fact and that centralization before Judge Katherine Polk Failla “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of this litigation.”

“These putative class actions present common factual questions arising out of allegations that …