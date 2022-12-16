DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Bard Must Face Design Defect, Warning Claims in La. Federal IVC Filter Case


December 16, 2022


BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has denied C.R. Bard summary judgment on claims for defective design and failure to warn in a case involving its G2 IVC filter, ruling the plaintiff proffered evidence that a safer alternative design existed and that her surgeon was not warned of the device’s higher rates of complications.

However, in a Nov. 28 order, Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana ruled in favor of Bard on the breach of express warranty, ruling there was no evidence that any misleading statements made by Bard …

