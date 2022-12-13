Plaintiffs Propose Leadership Positions in Exactech Hip & Knee MDL

NEW YORK — Plaintiffs in the Exactech multidistrict litigation have proposed that Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg PC in New York and Kirk Pope of Pope, McGlamry, Kilpatrick, Morrison & Norwood P.C. in Atlanta serve as co-lead counsel, citing their extensive experience in hip implant MDLs.

In a Nov. 29 letter to Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Relkin and Pope also suggested that the executive committee be comprised of Robert E. Kennedy of Weisman Kennedy & Berris Co. in Cleveland, Carasusana B. Wall of Zoll & Kranz LLC …