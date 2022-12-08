N.Y. Federal Judge Dismisses Remaining Defendant from Hip Implant Case

NEW YORK – A New York federal judge has dismissed a DePuy hip replacement action against sole remaining defendant Howmedica Osteonics Corp. d/b/a Stryker Orthopaedics, ruling the claims are time-barred because the plaintiffs were aware of the potential cause of their injuries more than three years before filing suit.

On Dec. 6, Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York explained that plaintiff Jodi Rouviere’s testimony and medical records show that she began experiencing symptoms shortly after her implant surgery in 2012.

Rouviere was implanted with the DePuy “Summit” total hip arthroplasty …