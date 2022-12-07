Colo. Federal Judge Allows Beovu Warning, Fraud Claims to Proceed

BOULDER, Colo. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which a Colorado woman alleges Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s eye disease drug Beovu caused her to develop retinal vascular occlusion, ruling that the claims are not preempted at this stage in the litigation.

In a Dec. 6 order, Judge Raymond P. Moore of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado found the plaintiff pointed to possible “newly discovered evidence” in the form of adverse event reports that would have supported a label change via the FDA’s Changes Being Effected process before she received her injection.

Normalee …