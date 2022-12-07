DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Colo. Federal Judge Allows Beovu Warning, Fraud Claims to Proceed


December 7, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOULDER, Colo. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which a Colorado woman alleges Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s eye disease drug Beovu caused her to develop retinal vascular occlusion, ruling that the claims are not preempted at this stage in the litigation.

In a Dec. 6 order, Judge Raymond P. Moore of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado found the plaintiff pointed to possible “newly discovered evidence” in the form of adverse event reports that would have supported a label change via the FDA’s Changes Being Effected process before she received her injection.

Normalee …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?

December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation

January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS