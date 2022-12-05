Plaintiffs’ Leadership Positions Appointed in Acetaminophen ADHD MDL

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has appointed Mikal C. Watts of Watts Guerra LLC, Ashley C. Keller of Keller Postman LLC and W. Mark Lanier of Lanier Law Firm as co-lead counsel in the MDL for claims alleging a link between prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In the Dec. 12 order, Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also tapped Daniel Sullivan of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP to serve as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

The plaintiffs’ executive committee will be comprised …