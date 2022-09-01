DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Wis. Federal Judge Refuses to Disturb $3.3 Million Verdict in Bard IVC Filter Action


September 1, 2022


MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has denied C.R. Bard’s post-trial motions in an IVC filter action, ruling that the $3.3 million plaintiff’s verdict was supported by evidence.

On Aug. 31, Judge William M. Conley of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin noted the implanting surgeon testified that she would not have implanted the Meridian IVC filter had Bard fully disclosed the risk of migration and breakdowns.

In 2013, plaintiff Natalie Johnson was implanted with a Bard Meridian IVC Filter to prevent pulmonary embolisms. The device eventually tilted, migrated, and fractured. Despite doctors’ attempts to …

