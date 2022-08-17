Plaintiff Denied Site Inspections in Fla. Federal Electroshock Therapy Device Case

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge, in an electroshock therapy device case, has refused to compel defendants Somatics LLC and Elektrika Inc. to provide the plaintiff access to their facilities in Florida and New York, ruling that any relevance is outweighed by the burden imposed by the inspections.

In an Aug. 16 order, Judge Julie Sneed of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida explained that the plaintiff’s interest in gaining discovery through a site inspection of the facilities is minimal, and defendants have shown their business operations would be harmed.

“Plaintiff can obtain the discovery …