DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Preterm Infant Formula Case Remanded to Ill. State Court


July 21, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BENTON, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has sent a preterm infant formula injury case back to state court, ruling that while there is not complete diversity between the parties, remand is appropriate because the removing party, Abbott Laboratories, consented to remand.

On July 18, Judge Staci Yandle of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois adopted a magistrate judge’s report and recommendation that the case be remanded, despite his erroneous finding that there is complete diversity.

Stephen Doswell sued Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. and Abbott Laboratories in the Madison County (Ill.) …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference

July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Infant Formula & Gardasil

July 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA
Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle

MORE DETAILS