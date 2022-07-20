N.J. Federal Magistrate Judge Recommends Bellwether PPI Case Proceed to Trial

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal magistrate judge has recommended that an action in which an Ohio man alleges he developed kidney disease from taking Nexim proceed to trial, finding the evidence shows that a different warning would have affected his doctors’ decision to prescribe the heartburn drug.

In a July 19 order, Magistrate Judge Ellen Reisman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the learned intermediary doctrine does not defeat the failure-to-warn claim at this stage because the testimony of two doctors indicate they may have changed their decision to prescribe Nexium had …