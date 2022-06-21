Plaintiff Permitted to File Amended Complaint in Calif. Federal Zimmer Hip Case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California federal magistrate judge has allowed a plaintiff in a Zimmer Biomet hip implant case to amend her complaint, ruling that the question of whether the amended claims are viable should be determined after the pleading is filed.

In a June 15 order, Magistrate Judge Sheila K. Oberto of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California further found the defendants failed to show how they would be prejudiced by the amendment.

Latonia Crawford alleges she sustained injuries after being implanted with Zimmer Biomet’s hip components during a left hip arthroplasty and subsequent hip …