Md. Federal Judge Refuses to Consider Dismissal of Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has refused to reconsider his award of summary judgment to Ethicon and Johnson & Johnson summary judgment in a pelvic mesh case, ruling that the plaintiff’s design defect claim fails because her case-specific expert failed to explain the methodology he used in reaching his conclusions.

In a June 15 order, Judge George L. Russell III of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said he properly excluded the report of Dr. Richard Luciani as unreliable.

Paula Donalds was implanted with Ethicon’s TVT Abbrevo pelvic mesh device in July 2014 by Dr. Christine …