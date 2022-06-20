Fla. Federal Judge Addresses Plaintiff’s Discovery Motion in Bevou Action

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal magistrate judge has ordered Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. to produce documents spanning a five-year period in an action targeting its macular degeneration drug Beovu, ruling the discovery is not unreasonable or unduly burdensome.

In a June 17 order, Magistrate Judge Amanda Sansone of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida rejected the plaintiff’s request for documents spanning an 11-year time period, ruling he failed to establish that the end of the relevant time period for the allegations in his complaint extends past the date he stopped using Beovu.

Kenneth Davison was diagnosed …