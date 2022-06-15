Plaintiffs Ask JPML to Create Coordinated Docket for Exactech Hip and Knee Personal Injury Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Exactech, Inc. for its knee and hip replacement systems have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the claims, arguing that the growing number of claims justify the creation of a coordinated docket.

In a June 14 brief filed in the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs argued that transfer of these cases “is well within the scope of 28 U.S.C. § 1407,” and suggested that the cases be transferred to a coordinated docket in the Eastern District of New York.

The …