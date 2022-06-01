Fla. Couple Seeks Coordinated Docket for Exactech Recalled Implant Cases
June 1, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida couple has asked a state court to create a single docket for cases involving Exactech Inc.’s recently recalled hip, ankle and knee implants, arguing coordination will enable the pretrial proceedings to run efficiently and uniformly.
In a May 25 motion filed in the Alachua County (Fla.) Circuit Court, Phillip and Rachel Freeze argue there are at least 16 similar Florida cases in which plaintiffs allege they were injured by the recalled devices, and that additional actions will be filed.
“Each of these matters will require the production of a large volume of overlapping discovery from …
