New Ala. Federal Lawsuit Targets DePuy Pinnacle Hip Replacement Device

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman has sued Medical Device Business Services f/k/a DePuy Orthopaedics Inc., alleging its hip replacement device broke into pieces while she was walking, requiring her to undergo revision surgery and leaving her permanently disabled.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Pamela Ahmed of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on May 11, Pamela Ahmet contends her Pinnacle ALTRX Polyethylene Acetabular Liner and Biolox Delta TS Ceramic Femoral Head was defectively designed and unreasonably dangerous.

Ahmed was implanted with the hip components in her right hip on …