N.J. Federal Judge Dismisses Multi-Plaintiff Amiodarone Action

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a multi-plaintiff amiodarone action, ruling the plaintiffs’ claims based upon Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.’s alleged failure to provide a Medication Guide are impliedly preempted because they exist solely by virtue of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

On April 27, Judge Zahid N. Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further ruled that the plaintiffs failed to identify any state law that requires Aurobindo to report adverse events to the Food and Drug Administration.

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. received FDA approval in 1985 for Cordarone (amiodarone) …