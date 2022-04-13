DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Ohio Federal Judge Tosses Proposed Zostavax Deceptive Advertising Class Action


April 13, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Merck of deceptively advertising its shingles vaccine Zostavax, ruling that vaccines are not consumer goods, therefore there was no consumer transaction as required by the state’s Consumer Sales Practices Act (OCSPA).

In an April 11 order, Judge James L. Graham of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio further found that as a consumer, plaintiff Rebecca Gentile lacked standing to bring a claim under the Ohio Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ODTPA).

Gentile alleged that after the Food and Drug Administration approved Zostavax, Merck …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS