Calif. Federal DePuy Pinnacle Hip Case Stayed Pending Transfer to MDL

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has stayed a DePuy Pinnacle hip replacement action pending its transfer to the multidistrict litigation docket in the Northern District of Texas, ruling the MDL court “is well positioned” to address the issue of preemption.

In a March 21 order, Judge John Kronstadt of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explained that a stay will not prejudice the plaintiff and “will promote judicial economy by avoiding duplicative pretrial management proceedings and will avoid the risk of inconsistent rulings on similar, if not identical issues.”

Nancy Fried underwent hip …