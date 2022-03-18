DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Conn. Federal Gardasil Action Dismissed with Leave to Amend


March 18, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed without prejudice an action in which a woman alleges injuries caused by the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil, ruling that her claims for failure to warn and manufacturing defect, as pled, are preempted by federal law.

In a March 15 order, Judge Jeffrey Meyer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut further ruled that the plaintiff’s negligence claims sound in fraud and were not pled with the particularity required by Rule 9(b).

Korrine Herlth was administered her first does of Gardasil on Oct. 2, 2013, when she was 15. …

FIRM NAMES
  • Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman PC
  • Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum
  • McCarter & English
  • Mills & Cahill LLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Recalled Infant Formula

March 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS