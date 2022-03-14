5th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Medtronic Defibrillator Case as Preempted
March 14, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appellate panel has refused to reinstate a Louisiana man’s lawsuit targeting Medtronic’s implantable defibrillator and lead, affirming that the claims are preempted by federal law because they attack the device’s Food and Drug Administration-approved manufacturing process.
In a March 9 opinion, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found the plaintiff failed to adequately plead violations of state law that parallel federal regulations; rather, he made “numerous conclusory allegations” that the device was unreasonably dangerous and accompanied by inadequate warnings.
David Reddick was diagnosed with a heart rhythm disorder in 2013. To treat the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Infant Formula, Philips CPAP, Hernia Mesh And More
March 30, 2022 - New Orleans, LA
Windsor Court Hotel
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick