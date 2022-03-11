Belviq Colon Cancer Case Survives Dismissal Motion in Ohio Federal Court
March 11, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio federal magistrate judge has allowed claims for failure to warn, breach of warranty, and fraudulent misrepresentation to proceed against the makers of the weight-loss drug Belviq, ruling plaintiffs adequately alleged defendants failed to inform their doctor that it could cause colon cancer.
In a March 9 order, Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio further found the plaintiffs sufficiently pled defendants did not adequately test the drug and fraudulently misrepresented that it was safe and effective.
Before seeking FDA approval for Belviq, Eisai Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals …
