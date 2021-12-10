Oregon Woman Says Recalled Bone Matrix Device Caused Tuberculosis Infection
December 10, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon woman has sued the maker and distributor of the recalled FiberCelTM Viable Bone Matrix (VBM), alleging it was contaminated with tuberculosis bacteria, causing her to develop a severe tuberculosis infection, requiring multiple surgeries.
In a Dec. 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, the plaintiff accuses defendants Aziyo Biologics Inc. and Medtronic Inc. of failing to ensure the device was not tainted when it left their hands and failing to warn doctors and patients of the risk of TB contamination.
According to the complaint, Christy Bryant underwent anterior cervical …
FIRM NAMES
- Andersen Morse & Linthorst PC
