Texas Federal Judge Allows IFU Expert Opinions in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case
December 6, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
HOUSTON — A Texas federal judge has refused to exclude a case-specific expert’s testimony in an Ethicon pelvic mesh case to the extent he opines that the device’s Instructions for Use is factually incorrect and does not address the likelihood of adverse events.
In a Dec. 3 order, Senior Judge Gray H. Miller of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas further held that expert Dr. Niall Galloway may opine that the IFU does not provide sufficient information regarding potential medical issues such as “frequency, severity, lack of responsiveness to treatment, and permanence of complications associated …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick