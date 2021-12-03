DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

MDL Sought for Claims Linking Taxotere to Eye Damage


December 3, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Petition


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Sanofi linking its chemotherapy drug with “disabling and irreversible eye damage” has filed a petition with the JPML, saying that the growing number of cases justifies the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket.

The Dec. 1 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation explains that there are currently six cases, each alleging “overlapping causes of action related to the same product defect causing the same or similar injuries,” spread across four venues in the United States.

“Of the four venues in which the Related Actions are presently …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation

January 11, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS