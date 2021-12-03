MDL Sought for Claims Linking Taxotere to Eye Damage

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Sanofi linking its chemotherapy drug with “disabling and irreversible eye damage” has filed a petition with the JPML, saying that the growing number of cases justifies the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket.

The Dec. 1 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation explains that there are currently six cases, each alleging “overlapping causes of action related to the same product defect causing the same or similar injuries,” spread across four venues in the United States.

“Of the four venues in which the Related Actions are presently …