Belviq Breast Cancer Case Survives Dismissal Motion in Ill. Federal Court

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which a woman alleges the weight loss drug Belviq caused her breast cancer, ruling she adequately pled it was unreasonably dangerous in design and that defendants knew or should have known of its risks, yet concealed them from her doctor.

On Nov. 29, Judge Staci M. Yandle of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois further found plaintiff and her husband adequately pled breach of warranty, fraudulent misrepresentation and concealment, and negligent misrepresentation.

Sharon Govan took Belviq between 2014 and 2020 …