11th Cir. Revives Action Targeting Shire’s Colitis Drug, Certifies Questions to Ala. High Court
November 30, 2021
- Opinion
ATLANTA — A federal appellate panel has reversed an award of summary judgment to Shire in a case targeting its colitis drug Lialda, finding there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s doctor would have read and heeded a different label that warned of a need for more frequent testing.
In a Nov. 29 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel also certified two questions of unsettled law to the Alabama Supreme Court.
Mark Blackburn was prescribed Lialda in November 2013 to treat his Crohn’s disease. He took the drug as prescribed until February 2015. In …
FIRM NAMES
- Riley & Jackson
- Ulmer & Berne
- Waller Law Office
- White Arnold & Dowd
