DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Warning, Design Defect Claims Sent to Jury in Bard IVC Filter Case


November 16, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has denied C.R. Bard summary judgment on failure-to-warn and design defect claims in an IVC filter action, finding there is a question of fact as to whether the implanting surgeon was adequately warned of the device’s risks.

In a Nov. 15 order, Judge Ricardo S. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington noted the surgeon testified that he may have read some version of the device’s Instructions for Use before the implanting surgery.

David Wayne Thomas II visited an urgent care clinic on April 19, 2014, with abdominal pain. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS