Claims Severed in Minn. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action
November 1, 2021
A Minnesota federal judge has ordered two couples to each file their own complaint in a case targeting Ethicon’s Gynecare pelvic mesh devices, ruling that their claims cannot be joined because they do not “arise out of the same transaction, occurrence, or series of transactions or occurrences.”
