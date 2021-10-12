Pa. Woman Accuses Pfizer of Selling Adulterated Chantix
October 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania woman has accused Pfizer Inc. of selling an adulterated and misbranded generic version of its recalled smoking-cessation drug Chantix, and that the generic varenicline-containing drug (VCD) had been contaminated with the probable human carcinogen n-nitroso-varenicline.
In an Oct. 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, plaintiff Karen Duff alleges Pfizer knew its generic Chantix could contain other potential nitrosamines, such as n-nitrosdimethylamine (NDMA) and n-nitrosodiethlamine (NDEA).
Chantix (varenicline) is a partial nicotine agonist that was approved in May 2006 to aid in smoking cessation. Unlike many other …
