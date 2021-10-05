C.R. Bard Awarded Summary Judgment in Wash. Federal IVC Filter Action

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has awarded C.R. Bard summary judgment in an IVC filter case, finding the plaintiff failed to support his claims of chest and abdominal pain with adequate expert testimony.

In an Oct. 4 order, Chief Judge Ricardo S. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington noted the plaintiff’s expert, Dr. Robert Allen, could not say within a reasonable degree of medical certainty that the plaintiff’s chest pain was attributable to a defect in the filter.

Christopher Shafer was implanted with a Bard Recovery retrievable IVC filter in 2005 to prevent …