Texas Federal Judge Dismisses Case Targeting Medtronic’s Temporary External Pacemaker

DALLAS — A Texas federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by Medtronic’s temporary external pacemaker, ruling the plaintiffs failed to allege plausible claims for manufacturing defect, design defect and failure to warn.

However, in the Sept. 20 order, Judge Karen G. Scholer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas allowed the plaintiffs to amend their complaint to cure the pleading deficiencies.

After being diagnosed with aortic insufficiency, Dennis Harrison underwent valve replacement surgery performed by Dr. Robert Hebeler. Following the procedure, Dr. Hebeler placed Harrison on a Medtronic external pulse generator (EPG). Harrison …