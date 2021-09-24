Lawsuit Targeting Novartis' Macular Degeneration Drug Survives Dismissal in Fla. Federal Court

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss a case targeting Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s macular degeneration drug Beovu, ruling it is not clear at this stage in the proceedings whether the claims are preempted pursuant to Buckman v. Plaintiffs’ Legal Committee.

In a Sept. 23 order, Judge William Jung of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida further ruled that the negligent misrepresentation claim has been adequately pled to survive a motion to dismiss.

Kenneth Davison was diagnosed with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a disease in which a patient slowly suffers progressive sight …