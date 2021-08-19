Smith & Nephew Prevails in Bellwether BHR Hip Action Following Trial

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal jury has handed down a verdict in favor of Smith & Nephew in a Birmingham Hip Resurfacing case, finding that while the company negligently made false and misleading representations in its marketing of the hip implant device, those representations did not cause the plaintiff’s injuries.

The jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, reached the verdict on Aug. 13. Judge Catherine Blake presided over the bellwether trial.

In 2010, North Carolina resident Paula Redick, now 59, began to experience an ache in her groin area, sometimes occurring while she …