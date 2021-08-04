Jury Selection Begins in Calif. Federal Bard IVC Filter Case

SAN FRANCISCO — Jury selection has begun in an action in which a California man alleges C.R. Bard’s G2X IVC was negligently designed because the device cannot be surgically removed and could cause him to sustain serious injuries if it remains implanted.

The trial will take place before Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on plaintiff Francis Laloli’s claims for negligent design and punitive damages.

Laloli underwent implantation of the filter on Nov. 17, 2009, after being admitted to a California hospital for lower extremity deep vein thrombosis. The surgery was …