DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Wash. Federal Judge Tosses Hair Salon’s COVID-19 Coverage Action


July 6, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SEATTLE — A federal judge has dismissed a Bellevue, Wash. hair salon’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage to covered property” as required by the policy, issued by ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

In a July 1 order, Judge Barbara Rothstein of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington concluded that the COVID-19 virus does not cause physical loss or damage.

Seven LLC d/b/a Seven owns a salon and hair care business inside Bellevue Square Mall. In March 2020, Seven suspended operations in compliance with government shutdown …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS