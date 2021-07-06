N.J. Federal Judge Allows Healthcare Provider to Amend COVID-19 ERISA Claims Against Cigna
July 6, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a healthcare provider’s claims that Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by refusing to pay for nearly $400,000 in COVID-19 testing services.
On June 30, Judge Kevin McNulty of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey allowed Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics PA the opportunity to adequately allege an assignment, as required by ERISA.
Between February and July 2020 Open MRI submitted $398,665 in invoices to Cigna for COVID-19 diagnostic services and treatment. Cigna refused …
FIRM NAMES
- Gibbons PC
- Levine DeSantis LLC
