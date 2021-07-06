C.R. Bard IVC Filter Case Settles in Tenn. Before Trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit targeting C.R. Bard’s Meridian IVC Filter, explaining that the parties reached a settlement in the case, which was headed for trial.

Judge Aleta Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the District of Tennessee entered the order on June 14 after Bard and plaintiff James Nolen filed a joint stipulation to dismiss with prejudice.

Nolen was implanted with the Meridian Filter to treat his recurrent deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT occurs when blood clots form in a deep vein, usually in the legs, causing pain and swelling.